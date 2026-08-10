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Colts Corner Cam Taylor-Britt Suspended for Season Opener

According to a league official, Taylor-Britt has been suspended for the first game of the 2026 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Published on August 10, 2026
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NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been suspended for the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

There has not been an explanation given for the suspension, but Taylor-Britt will miss the Colts’ Sept. 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. He remains eligible to practice in training camp and participate in the three preseason games.

On Jan. 6, Taylor-Britt was sentenced to five days in Hamilton County Jail in Ohio after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving without a license.

The one-week suspension will cost Taylor-Britt $62,500. He signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Colts in March.

Colts Corner Cam Taylor-Britt Suspended for Season Opener was originally published on wibc.com

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