Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Arrested after Stabbing at Indiana State Fairgrounds

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

State Police arrested a man Sunday morning after a Saturday night stabbing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police arrested a man on GPS monitoring Sunday morning after a Saturday night stabbing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

FOX 59 reports 37-year-old Steven Mimms stabbed his nephew and manager with a box cutter at the Roasted Sweet Corn stand. Mimms faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and escape.

Witnesses told police the 20-year-old man had been reprimanding Mimms for giving away free food and drinks at the booth. They reported hearing Mimms threaten to fight and kill his nephew.

Police say the victim was sitting down just before 10:30 p.m. when Mimms picked up a box cutter and stabbed him in the face and shoulder.

State Police troopers assigned to the fairgrounds responded to the stand, where medics treated the victim before taking him to a hospital.

Investigators say Mimms ran away and cut off his GPS ankle monitor. State Police and SWAT officers tracked him using his last known location to a home on North Beville Avenue on the city’s east side, where they found him hiding in an attic.

Formal charging decisions rest with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew was originally published on wibc.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
News  |  Weso

Jacquees On Young Thug’s Reaction To His Artist, Tyler Watts Singing To Mariah The Scientist

Comments
14 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Amazon Is Dropping A New Melania Trump Docuseries, Social Media Is Disgusted

Comments
News  |  Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
Politics  |  O Mazariego

Barack Obama & Larry David Hilariously Recreate The Tan Suit "Scandal" Of 2014

Comments
11 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed Claps Back At Trump’s “Two Americas” Attack

Comments
16 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Raging Homophobe Boosie Badazz Apologizes To ASAP Rocky For Falling For Fake Thong Photo

Comments
Crime  |  Jason Lee

Khloe McDonel: Capitol Police Believe 15-Year-Old Was Targeted For Murder, Family Demands Answers In Shady Investigation

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOA Reunion Recap: Porsha & K. Clash, Pinky’s Pregnancy Surprise & Kelli Reveals Her $70K Teeth-Purchasing Partner, Jarvis

Comments
12 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

WNBA Launching Task Force To Talk Trans Eligibility Amid Sophie Cunningham Controversy, Social Media Chimes In

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Wants All ‘The Bad B****s’ To Party With Her In New York, Reveals Why She’s ‘Debating’ Putting Kash Doll On ‘AH HA’ Remix

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close