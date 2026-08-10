Man Arrested after Stabbing at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police arrested a man on GPS monitoring Sunday morning after a Saturday night stabbing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

FOX 59 reports 37-year-old Steven Mimms stabbed his nephew and manager with a box cutter at the Roasted Sweet Corn stand. Mimms faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and escape.

Witnesses told police the 20-year-old man had been reprimanding Mimms for giving away free food and drinks at the booth. They reported hearing Mimms threaten to fight and kill his nephew.

Police say the victim was sitting down just before 10:30 p.m. when Mimms picked up a box cutter and stabbed him in the face and shoulder.

State Police troopers assigned to the fairgrounds responded to the stand, where medics treated the victim before taking him to a hospital.

Investigators say Mimms ran away and cut off his GPS ankle monitor. State Police and SWAT officers tracked him using his last known location to a home on North Beville Avenue on the city’s east side, where they found him hiding in an attic.

Formal charging decisions rest with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew was originally published on wibc.com