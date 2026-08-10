5 Things A$AP Rocky Revealed About Rihanna That Make Us Love Her Even More

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty We already knew Rihanna was our good sis. But after listening to A$AP Rocky, there may still be a few things about the Bajan billionaire we didn’t know. A$AP Rocky recently sat down with Jason Lee for a nearly two-hour conversation that premiered on August 5. The interview covered everything from his childhood and career to fatherhood and his relationship with Rihanna. And while A$AP was technically the one being interviewed Rih Rih undoubtedly came up. In fact, some of his best stories gave us more insight into the woman he loves – and that we adore. Yes, he gave the Navy the update we’ve been waiting for about new music. But he also told stories about Rihanna showing up for him during some of his darkest moments, how their friendship became more and what the two are doing when they’re nowhere near a red carpet. So let’s get into the five things we learned from A$AP’s interview.

1. Rihanna’s fans may have gotten their wish – she’s making new music. Navy, this one is for you. During the interview, A$AP confirmed that Rihanna is back in the studio and working on new music. “Yo, she in the studio right now,” A$AP told Jason. And once the secret was out, he kept going. “She working. She cooking, bro.” Of course, A$AP didn’t give us a release date or tell us exactly what she’s working on, but we’ll take it. Rihanna hasn’t released a full studio album since ANTI in 2016. So after a decade of waiting, knowing our girl is somewhere making music is enough to get us excited.

2. Rihanna and A$AP were friends first. Before the babies, red carpets and relationship we know today, Rihanna and A$AP had a real friendship. And from the way A$AP tells it, Rihanna was showing up for him long before the two became a couple. “The truth of the matter is, when my dad died, she was there for me,” ASAP told Jason. He continued, “Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, rather if we just friends platonically or we in a couple relationship, she always f—in’ there for me.” He added that no one else ever compared to her. The couple eventually went public with their relationship in 2020 and now share three children. But hearing A$AP talk about the friendship that existed before the romance gives us a little more insight into how these two got here.

3. Rihanna is obsessed with Walmart and camping? Rihanna may know her way around a red carpet, but apparently our girl loves an RV and a Walmart parking lot too. Related Stories Fair Game? A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot

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Fashion Killa Coupled Up: Rihanna Packs On PDA For Her ‘No.1 Fan,’ A$AP, After He Asks For An Autograph—’I Had His Babies’ During his conversation with Jason, A$AP talked about how he and Rihanna take RV camping trips together. According to A$AP, they’ll park the RV behind Walmart, Rihanna will be barefoot cooking on the grill, and he’ll be nearby making tie-dye shirts. And Walmart isn’t the only everyday stop these two apparently love. Jason and ASAP also talked about Rihanna’s love for Walgreens. The image of Rihanna – one of the biggest stars in the world – barefoot at the grill behind Walmart while ASAP makes tie-dye shirts may be one of our favorite details from the entire interview. Rih can give us couture one day and apparently pull up to Walmart for a camping trip the next.

4. Rihanna is the friend who shows up. If there was one thing the Harlem rapper made clear when talking about Rihanna, it’s that our good sis shows up for the people she loves. Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty “This don’t got nothing to do with her accolades or her money,” he told Jason before talking about Rihanna being there for him after his father died. ASAP also talked about Rihanna supporting him through other difficult periods in his life. And according to him, that support existed whether the two were friends or in a relationship. Those stories weren’t about Rihanna the superstar, billionaire or beauty mogul. They were about Rihanna the friend. And knowing our good sis is the type to pull up when somebody she loves needs her makes us love her a little more.