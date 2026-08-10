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Security Scanners and Chaperone Rules Active at State Fair

Fair officials say safety remains their top priority at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as thousands attend this month.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Welcome to the Indiana State Fair Monday arch with a colorful carnival scene behind it, including a large tent-like structure and various rides and attractions.
Source: Nick Cottongim / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Fair officials say safety remains their top priority at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as thousands attend this month.

Security teams use bag checks and walk-through scanners to catch weapons and sharp objects at the gates.

“You can just walk through, and it searches for everything,” State Fair spokesperson director of community and media engagement, LeRoy Lewis III, said in an interview with FOX 59. “It’ll check for weapons, sharp objects, and all those kinds of things.”

The fair’s chaperone policy also requires anyone under 18 to enter with an adult 25 or older. That rule takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and moves up to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“Our security team is staggered the same way every single day,” Lewis said. “If we need more in certain areas, like the midway versus livestock, that might change, but our security presence is constant.”

Lewis also reminds fairgoers to drink plenty of water and use on-site hydration stations.

The Indiana State Fair runs through August 23.

Security Scanners and Chaperone Rules Active at State Fair was originally published on wibc.com

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