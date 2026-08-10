A closer look at the coach burnout in youth sports

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Burnout is a common issue in youth sports coaching. The best way to prevent it is to manage your time more carefully and take breaks when you need them.

Why is coach burnout so common? In general, this is one of those issues that comes with the job. Youth coaches, particularly those in strength and conditioning, often have a workhorse mentality, which can get out of hand quickly.

How Does Burnout Start?

At some point, most youth coaches experience some form of burnout. In many cases, it will creep up on you so slowly that you won’t realize you have a problem.

Let’s say you love your job. You know how to help the athletes you work with, and you spend extra hours preparing for everything you may need. More often than not, you’re the first person to get to training and the last one to leave.

Slowly, you start to realize you’re missing out on other things in life. You don’t have time to grab lunch with friends, and you’re used to coming home late. Suddenly, it dawns on you that this isn’t how things used to be.

Why Does Burnout Happen?

Burnout can have many causes, but the root of it all lies in your passion for the profession. This passion can manifest in several unhealthy ways:

Poor Boundaries : Working late hours or saying yes to every request.

: Working late hours or saying yes to every request. Constant Emotional Labor : Absorbing the stress and challenges of others.

: Absorbing the stress and challenges of others. Values Misalignment : Operating in a system devoid of personal meaning.

: Operating in a system devoid of personal meaning. Schedule Overload: Getting used to grueling 9-10 month seasons.

How to Tell You Have a Problem

Before dealing with burnout, you need to admit you have a problem in the first place. Here are some common signs of coach stress and burnout:

Chronic Fatigue : Feeling drained before the workday starts.

: Feeling drained before the workday starts. Loss of Efficacy : Feeling like nothing you do makes a difference.

: Feeling like nothing you do makes a difference. Dwindling Preparation : Constantly shrinking your prep time.

: Constantly shrinking your prep time. Emotional Detachment: Becoming irritable or cynical.

Tips for Dealing With Burnout

Burnout prevention in sports is a science of its own. Here are three simple things you can do to regain control of your workload:

1. Manage Your Time

Create a schedule you can stick to and don’t make exceptions. Realize your time is valuable and that saying no can be the right move. Start using more efficient tools to save time, such as this Lacrosse Lab pricing play designer.

2. Get Good Help

Investing in the right coach support systems can do wonders for managing burnout. Get used to sharing coaching duties and practice planning. Make sure to maintain hobbies and friendships that have nothing to do with coaching.

3. Take Breaks

Taking regular breaks is an essential part of mental health in coaching. Make a habit of taking weekends or weeks off when you don’t think about the team at all. Prioritize regular sleep, fitness, and nutrition.

Burnout in Youth Sports Is a Real Issue

If you don’t take proactive steps to avoid burnout in youth sports, you’ll likely end up dealing with it at some point. The key thing to realize is that there will always be more work, so you can’t afford to always give 100% of your energy.

Looking for more tips on how to be a better youth coach? Keep reading our sports content for more exclusive advice!