Listen Live
Close
News

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Adam22 went out bad this past weekend as his wife, Lena The Plug, appeared on Drake’s dating show.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Adam22 went out bad this past weekend as his wife, Lena The Plug, appeared on Drake’s dating show.

The “20 v. 1” Drizzy referred to was a bit different this time. Instead of going against everyone in the rap game, Drake was matched with a group of potential partners, ultimate having to choose a winner at the end. One of those contestants was Lena, Adam22’s wife.

Lena set the tone early, tossing her wedding ring to show The Boy how serious she was about the date. She also presented Drake with a “hall pass” signed and sealed by her husband.

Adam22 appeared to be a good sport about the situation. A day later, the No Jumper founder posted a video of himself picking up flowers for Lena, joking, “Shopping for my wife after her first date with Drake.”

However, Adam later admitted that not everything went exactly as planned.

Speaking with TMZ, the influencer explained that he and Lena had discussed the permission slip beforehand, but he was caught off guard when she threw her wedding ring.

Despite supporting his wife’s appearance on the show, Adam made it clear he still felt she “went over the line with that move.”

For now, it looks like Adam22 and Lena The plug are taking the viral moment in stride, even if the wedding ring toss wasn’t what he signed up for.

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
News  |  Weso

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Los Angeles Lakers Sold For Record $12B, Social Media Upset Over Trump Connection

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Ja Morant’s New $250,000 Grill & Some Of The Other Most Insane NBA Player Jewelry Ever

Comments
Two men, one in a suit and one in a t-shirt, posing together. Text overlay reads "EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ANDRE CARSON WITH BSWIFT" and "HOT 100.9 HOT1009.COM".
5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Congressman André Carson’s 2026 Job & Resource Fair Connects Hoosiers With Jobs

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She's Keeping Her #RHOA Peach Amid Adversity, Alleges A Housewife Tried To Physically Fight Her

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Not So Fast: Michael B. Jordan's RAYE Relationship Is Reportedly Platonic, Pair Working Together On An Upcoming Project

Comments
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Flex Mega-Yacht Workout During Honeymoon

Comments
News  |  Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close