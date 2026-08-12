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Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Flex With Yacht Workout During Honeymoon

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Flex Mega-Yacht Workout During Honeymoon

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are balancing their newlywed bliss with workouts on a luxurious yacht.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Newlywed couple Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are refusing to let happy weight become a thing for them.

In-love couples sometimes gain weight once they’re comfortable, but Mitchell and Jones are fighting that in the most luxurious way possible.

The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star shared how he and 28-year-old Jones are spending their offseason, and it involves vacationing but still staying in shape.

He posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing him aboard a yacht with a scenic view. Instead of lounging, he’s riding a Peloton, with Jones next to him, jogging on a treadmill with Future’s song “I’m on One” featuring Drake blaring in the background.

Whether this is their honeymoon or just a regular vacation, Mitchell’s got no excuses for not getting a workout given his massive new deal. In July, Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season.

He signed the deal on the first day of eligibility, leaving $80 million on the table for not signing next offseason instead. Fans saw it as him showing his loyalty to the Land and locking in for the long term.

Another good excuse for him staying in shape is he’s got to make up for how last season ended. Heading into the playoffs, his James Harden-equipped squad was 52-30, but was swept by the eventual champions, the New York Knicks, in the second round.

Mitchell and the R&B singer got married on Aug. 1, though they kept most of their relationship under wraps after revealing they got engaged in 2025.

The Greenwich, Connecticut, ceremony was a star-studded event with fellow NBA players like Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, A’ja Wilson, and everyone’s favorite new NBA meme, Jalen Brunson.

Mitchell’s got a few more weeks of newlywed bliss before he heads off to training camp in late September.

The season begins a month later, and in opening week the Cavs will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in what will be LeBron James’ first home game. So it’s probably good that he’s putting in some cycling work now.

See social media’s reaction to Mitchell and Jones’ workout flex below.

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Flex Mega-Yacht Workout During Honeymoon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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