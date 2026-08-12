Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

'Fightland' Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown

Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate

In an exclusive clip from 'Fightland', sisters CeCe and Joy clash over their family's shady syndicate business.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A dramatic crime drama poster featuring a group of people in a boxing ring setting, with the text "The real fight is outside the ring" and "A new crime drama from Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson - Fightland".
Source: STARZ / Courtesy

The gloves are off on Fightland, and two of the boxing drama’s baddest business bosses are having a sisterly showdown in BOSSIP’s exclusive clip.

As previously reported, STARZ’s Fightland explores the high-stakes world of British boxing through a story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition. Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, the series marks the company’s first internationally produced show.

Howard Charles stars as Duke Kilroy, a former world heavyweight champion whose life is shattered when a vicious attack leaves his brother Calvin dead. After spending eight years in a U.S. prison, Duke returns to London seeking revenge against the man he believes betrayed him, criminal kingpin and former promoter Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock).

There’s just one problem: Kingsley has disappeared, leaving his family to pick up the pieces.

CeCe & Joy Butt Heads In BOSSIP’s Exclusive Fightland Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, CeCe Marshall (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) reminds her sister Joy Marshall (Deborah Ayorinde) that every aspect of the family’s criminal operation now runs through her following their father’s disappearance.

The tension starts after Joy confirms that she purchased a $10 million property, prompting CeCe to make it clear that big-money moves now require her approval.

“I’ll need to authorize any larger purchases involving family money going forward,” CeCe tells her.

Joy, however, isn’t interested in having her business decisions scrutinized.

“I’ve never needed to speak to anyone about how I run my business, not even Kingsley,” she responds.

CeCe counters by reminding her sister just how vulnerable the family currently is right now.

“You understand that we are in a precarious situation?” she says. “Until he comes back, we’re going to have to do things a bit differently.”

“I don’t need you to tell me how to do my job,” an irritated Joy retorts.

The tense exchange showcases CeCe’s determination to keep the family business afloat and maintain control in Kingsley’s absence, even if that means checking her sister in the process.

Take an exclusive look below.

Watch #Fightland, only on STARZ!

Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
News  |  Weso

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Los Angeles Lakers Sold For Record $12B, Social Media Upset Over Trump Connection

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Ja Morant’s New $250,000 Grill & Some Of The Other Most Insane NBA Player Jewelry Ever

Comments
Two men, one in a suit and one in a t-shirt, posing together. Text overlay reads "EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ANDRE CARSON WITH BSWIFT" and "HOT 100.9 HOT1009.COM".
5 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Congressman André Carson’s 2026 Job & Resource Fair Connects Hoosiers With Jobs

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She's Keeping Her #RHOA Peach Amid Adversity, Alleges A Housewife Tried To Physically Fight Her

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Not So Fast: Michael B. Jordan's RAYE Relationship Is Reportedly Platonic, Pair Working Together On An Upcoming Project

Comments
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Flex Mega-Yacht Workout During Honeymoon

Comments
News  |  Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close