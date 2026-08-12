Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate

Source: STARZ / Courtesy

The gloves are off on Fightland, and two of the boxing drama’s baddest business bosses are having a sisterly showdown in BOSSIP’s exclusive clip.

As previously reported, STARZ’s Fightland explores the high-stakes world of British boxing through a story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition. Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, the series marks the company’s first internationally produced show.

Howard Charles stars as Duke Kilroy, a former world heavyweight champion whose life is shattered when a vicious attack leaves his brother Calvin dead. After spending eight years in a U.S. prison, Duke returns to London seeking revenge against the man he believes betrayed him, criminal kingpin and former promoter Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock).

There’s just one problem: Kingsley has disappeared, leaving his family to pick up the pieces.

CeCe & Joy Butt Heads In BOSSIP’s Exclusive Fightland Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, CeCe Marshall (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) reminds her sister Joy Marshall (Deborah Ayorinde) that every aspect of the family’s criminal operation now runs through her following their father’s disappearance.

The tension starts after Joy confirms that she purchased a $10 million property, prompting CeCe to make it clear that big-money moves now require her approval.

“I’ll need to authorize any larger purchases involving family money going forward,” CeCe tells her.

Joy, however, isn’t interested in having her business decisions scrutinized.

“I’ve never needed to speak to anyone about how I run my business, not even Kingsley,” she responds.

CeCe counters by reminding her sister just how vulnerable the family currently is right now.

“You understand that we are in a precarious situation?” she says. “Until he comes back, we’re going to have to do things a bit differently.”

“I don’t need you to tell me how to do my job,” an irritated Joy retorts.

The tense exchange showcases CeCe’s determination to keep the family business afloat and maintain control in Kingsley’s absence, even if that means checking her sister in the process.

Take an exclusive look below.

Watch #Fightland, only on STARZ!

Fightland’ Exclusive Clip: CeCe & Joy Have A Sisterly Showdown Over Their Family’s Sinister Syndicate was originally published on bossip.com