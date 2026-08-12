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Michael B. Jordan's Relationship With RAYE Is Strictly Professional

Not So Fast: Michael B. Jordan's RAYE Relationship Is Reportedly Platonic, Pair Working Together On An Upcoming Project

Published on August 12, 2026
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The relationship dynamic between RAYE and Michael B. Jordan might not be romantic, after all.

Two images side-by-side: a woman with curly hair and sunglasses in a black dress, and a man in a red leather jacket posing at a red carpet event.
Source: Karwai Tang / Araya Doheny

Following reports that Michael and RAYE–born Rachel Keen–had been on a few dinner dates prior to their outing at Six Flags, new sources are claiming their relationship is actually more business than pleasure.

A source told TMZ that the Sinners star and singer are just friends, and their theme-park outing was only friendly. The insider claims Raye is spending time with Jordan because she’s working on the soundtrack for a movie he’s involved with.

Several pictures and videos went viral last week, showing the stars talking and laughing as they sat on a rollercoaster at the Six Flags Magic Mountain outside of Los Angeles. After this footage made the rounds, a source told People that the sweet amusement park outing wasn’t their first date.

“Michael and RAYE have been on a couple dinner dates before this,” the insider claimed earlier this week. “Things are new between them, but they really like each other. RAYE tells friends that Michael is her type and that he is warm and kind.”

Now, other sources are pushing back, insisting the pair are just friendly collaborators.

TheShadeRoom also confirmed the reports, noting that a source shared that the two have “never dated” and were simply hanging out as friends at Six Flags.

The source also noted that the two are indeed working together for a movie soundtrack.  

It’s currently unknown which film RAYE is contributing a soundtrack to as Jordan has several major projects in the works. His upcoming projects include a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, Rainbow Six, and the upcoming Miami Vice ’85 alongside Austin Butler. His production company is also working on Methuselah, I am Legend 2, and Creed 4.

Jordan has not been in a public relationship with anyone since his breakup from Lori Harvey in 2022. He was briefly linked to Taylor Russell in 2025, who was set to star opposite him in The Thomas Crown Affair. She left the production due to creative differences shortly after they started filming in London.

Raye has never had a public relationship since her time in the spotlight began.

Not So Fast: Michael B. Jordan's RAYE Relationship Is Reportedly Platonic, Pair Working Together On An Upcoming Project was originally published on bossip.com

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